Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2022년 9월 19일

Blog – Brawl Stars

9월 19일 점검 수정 내역
article image

2022년 9월 5일

Blog – Brawl Stars

9월 5일 점검 수정 내역
article image

2022년 9월 1일

Blog – Brawl Stars

10월 업데이트와 밸런스 조정 내역을 확인하세요!
article image

2022년 8월 22일

Blog – Brawl Stars

'가장 어려운 챌린지' 도전을 준비하세요! 🥊
article image

2022년 8월 13일

Blog – Brawl Stars

3개의 챌린지가 여러분을 찾아옵니다! 😀
article image

2022년 8월 12일

Blog – Brawl Stars

8월 업데이트와 밸런스 조정 내역을 확인하세요!
Previous910111213Next