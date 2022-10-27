Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2022년 10월 27일

Blog – Brawl Stars

10월 27일 점검 수정 내역
article image

2022년 10월 17일

Blog – Brawl Stars

iOS 11 및 Android 7.0 미만 버전 기기 지원 종료 안내
article image

2022년 10월 14일

Blog – Brawl Stars

거스의 두 번째 스타 파워 출시!
article image

2022년 10월 10일

Blog – Brawl Stars

거스의 두 번째 가젯!
article image

2022년 10월 4일

Blog – Brawl Stars

샘의 두 번째 스타 파워 출시!
article image

2022년 9월 21일

Blog – Brawl Stars

샘의 두 번째 가젯 출시!
Previous89101112Next