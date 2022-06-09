Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2022년 6월 9일

Blog – Brawl Stars

이번주 일요일까지 깜짝 선물이 매일 매일! 🎁✨
article image

2022년 5월 30일

Blog – Brawl Stars

자넷의 두 번째 가젯 출시!
article image

2022년 5월 25일

Blog – Brawl Stars

자넷의 두 번째 스타파워 출시!
article image

2022년 5월 12일

Blog – Brawl Stars

5월 12일 선택적 업데이트 내역
article image

2022년 5월 4일

Blog – Brawl Stars

5월 4일 점검 수정 & 선택적 업데이트 내역
article image

2022년 4월 29일

Blog – Brawl Stars

4월 29일 점검 수정 내역
