2024년 11월 13일

패치 노트: 천사 VS 악마
2024년 10월 15일

트로피 시즌 개편이 다가옵니다!
2024년 10월 4일

패치 노트: 네모바지 스폰지밥
2024년 9월 4일

스폰지밥 이벤트를 소개합니다!
2024년 8월 20일

스타 드롭 42개 또는 메가 상자 7개!?
2024년 7월 12일

클래식 브롤 이벤트: 상자가 돌아왔어요!
