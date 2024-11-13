Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Brawl Stars News Archive
English
français
Deutsch
italiano
日本語
한국어
polski
português
русский
español
Türkçe
中文
简体中文
2024년 11월 13일
Blog – Brawl Stars
패치 노트: 천사 VS 악마
2024년 10월 15일
Blog – Brawl Stars
트로피 시즌 개편이 다가옵니다!
2024년 10월 4일
Blog – Brawl Stars
패치 노트: 네모바지 스폰지밥
2024년 9월 4일
Blog – Brawl Stars
스폰지밥 이벤트를 소개합니다!
2024년 8월 20일
Blog – Brawl Stars
스타 드롭 42개 또는 메가 상자 7개!?
2024년 7월 12일
Blog – Brawl Stars
클래식 브롤 이벤트: 상자가 돌아왔어요!
Previous
1
2
3
4
Next