Brawl Stars News Archive
2024년 7월 2일
Blog – Brawl Stars
패치 노트: 클래식 브롤 업데이트
2024년 6월 10일
Blog – Brawl Stars
'브롤에 엄지 척' 커뮤니티 이벤트!
2024년 5월 22일
Blog – Brawl Stars
패치 노트: 고질라가 브롤스타즈에 출격!
2024년 3월 25일
Blog – Brawl Stars
패치 노트: 시간의 발자취
2024년 3월 21일
Blog – Brawl Stars
#100StarrDrops 커뮤니티 이벤트!
2024년 3월 8일
Blog – Brawl Stars
#BrawlLikeAGirl 커뮤니티 이벤트!
