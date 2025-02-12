Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2025년 2월 12일

브롤렌타인 커뮤니티 이벤트에 대한 모든 것!
2025년 1월 27일

브롤스타즈 챔피언십 2025 시즌 시작!
2025년 1월 6일

피자 플래닛 이벤트의 모든 것을 알려드립니다!
2024년 12월 19일

패치 노트: 토이 스토리!
2024년 12월 12일

브롤스타즈 기념일과 브롤리데이 이벤트!
2024년 11월 19일

천사 및 악마 드롭을 모두 획득하는 방법!
