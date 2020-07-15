Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2020년 7월 15일
Blog – Brawl Stars
파이퍼 신규 가젯, 가정용 레시피 출시!
2020년 7월 8일
Blog – Brawl Stars
7월 8일 점검 수정 내역을 확인하세요!
2020년 7월 8일
Blog – Brawl Stars
크로우 신규 가젯, 둔화 독 출시!
2020년 7월 7일
Blog – Brawl Stars
슈퍼셀 라운지를 집에서 즐기세요!
2020년 7월 2일
Blog – Brawl Stars
7월 업데이트 내용을 확인하세요!
2020년 7월 1일
Blog – Brawl Stars
500명이 동시에 펼치는 종이접기 대전에 초대합니다!
