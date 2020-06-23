Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2020년 6월 23일

Blog – Brawl Stars

7월 월별 파이널 진출팀 APDO!
2020년 6월 16일

Blog – Brawl Stars

6월 밸런스 조정 및 점검 수정 내역을 확인하세요!
2020년 6월 11일

Blog – Brawl Stars

대한민국 브롤 볼 최강팀은 누구? EZGAME!
2020년 6월 5일

Blog – Brawl Stars

신규 영웅 브롤러 나니 출시!
2020년 6월 5일

Blog – Brawl Stars

6월 월별 파이널 진출팀, EzGame!
2020년 6월 4일

Blog – Brawl Stars

6월 선택적 업데이트 내용을 확인하세요!
