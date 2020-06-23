Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Brawl Stars News Archive
English
français
Deutsch
italiano
日本語
한국어
polski
português
русский
español
Türkçe
中文
简体中文
2020년 6월 23일
Blog – Brawl Stars
7월 월별 파이널 진출팀 APDO!
2020년 6월 16일
Blog – Brawl Stars
6월 밸런스 조정 및 점검 수정 내역을 확인하세요!
2020년 6월 11일
Blog – Brawl Stars
대한민국 브롤 볼 최강팀은 누구? EZGAME!
2020년 6월 5일
Blog – Brawl Stars
신규 영웅 브롤러 나니 출시!
2020년 6월 5일
Blog – Brawl Stars
6월 월별 파이널 진출팀, EzGame!
2020년 6월 4일
Blog – Brawl Stars
6월 선택적 업데이트 내용을 확인하세요!
Previous
36
37
38
39
40
Next