Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2023년 4월 3일

2월 업데이트와 밸런스 조정 내역을 확인하세요!
article image

2023년 3월 27일

R-T의 두 번째 가젯과 스타 파워 출시!
article image

2023년 3월 22일

칭호를 가장 먼저 획득한 유저를 공개합니다! 🙌
article image

2023년 3월 8일

퀘스트와 챌린지에 참여하고 보상을 획득하세요! 😍
article image

2023년 2월 13일

2월 13일 점검 수정 내역
article image

2023년 2월 10일

브롤렌타인을 맞이해 무료 보상과 신규 챌린지가 찾아옵니다!
