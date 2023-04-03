Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2023년 4월 3일
Blog – Brawl Stars
2월 업데이트와 밸런스 조정 내역을 확인하세요!
2023년 3월 27일
Blog – Brawl Stars
R-T의 두 번째 가젯과 스타 파워 출시!
2023년 3월 22일
Blog – Brawl Stars
칭호를 가장 먼저 획득한 유저를 공개합니다! 🙌
2023년 3월 8일
Blog – Brawl Stars
퀘스트와 챌린지에 참여하고 보상을 획득하세요! 😍
2023년 2월 13일
Blog – Brawl Stars
2월 13일 점검 수정 내역
2023년 2월 10일
Blog – Brawl Stars
브롤렌타인을 맞이해 무료 보상과 신규 챌린지가 찾아옵니다!
