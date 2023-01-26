Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2023년 1월 26일

Blog – Brawl Stars

1월 26일 점검 수정 내역
article image

2023년 1월 24일

Blog – Brawl Stars

여러분의 계정을 더 안전하게 만들기 위해 Supercell ID가 변화합니다!
article image

2023년 1월 20일

Blog – Brawl Stars

맨디의 두 번째 가젯과 스타 파워 출시!
article image

2023년 1월 16일

Blog – Brawl Stars

무료 보상과 함께 즐거운 설 연휴를 맞이하세요! 🎁
article image

2023년 1월 12일

Blog – Brawl Stars

1월 12일 점검 수정 내역
article image

2023년 1월 10일

Blog – Brawl Stars

서지 해적 스킨.......의 등장?! 🏴‍☠️
Previous678910Next