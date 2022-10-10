Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Brawl Stars News Archive
English
français
Deutsch
italiano
日本語
한국어
polski
português
русский
español
Türkçe
中文
简体中文
2022年10月10日
Blog – Brawl Stars
格斯新武裝配件現已推出！
2022年10月4日
Blog – Brawl Stars
山姆新能力之星現已推出！
2022年10月3日
Blog – Brawl Stars
機甲莫提斯造型抽獎活動！#MechaMortisGiveaway
2022年9月24日
Blog – Brawl Stars
遊戲模式挑戰將於下週推出！準備好贏取噴漆、表情等獎勵！
2022年9月21日
Blog – Brawl Stars
山姆新武裝配件現已推出！
2022年9月19日
Blog – Brawl Stars
9月19日維護內容與可選更新版本
Previous
15
16
17
18
19
Next