Brawl Stars News Archive

2022年10月10日

格斯新武裝配件現已推出！
2022年10月4日

山姆新能力之星現已推出！
2022年10月3日

機甲莫提斯造型抽獎活動！#MechaMortisGiveaway
2022年9月24日

遊戲模式挑戰將於下週推出！準備好贏取噴漆、表情等獎勵！
2022年9月21日

山姆新武裝配件現已推出！
2022年9月19日

9月19日維護內容與可選更新版本
