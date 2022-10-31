Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2022年10月31日

10月31日可選更新版本
2022年10月27日

10月27日維護內容
2022年10月25日

10月更新詳情：幽靈詭站
2022年10月19日

全球總決賽：地點、門票及更多內容
2022年10月17日

停止支援：低於iOS 11和Android 7.0的裝置
2022年10月14日

格斯新能力之星現已推出！
