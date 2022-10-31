Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2022年10月31日
Blog – Brawl Stars
10月31日可選更新版本
2022年10月27日
Blog – Brawl Stars
10月27日維護內容
2022年10月25日
Blog – Brawl Stars
10月更新詳情：幽靈詭站
2022年10月19日
Blog – Brawl Stars
全球總決賽：地點、門票及更多內容
2022年10月17日
Blog – Brawl Stars
停止支援：低於iOS 11和Android 7.0的裝置
2022年10月14日
Blog – Brawl Stars
格斯新能力之星現已推出！
