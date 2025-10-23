Barbarian Look-alike Online Competition
Barbarian Look-a-Like Online Competition!
This Halloween, dress as a Barbarian for a chance to win up to 14,000 Gems and more!
Also, EVERYONE will get a Chest bundle by participating!
When is it happening?
You can submit your entries from October 23rd at 12:00pm UTC to November 2nd at 12:00pm UTC
How to participate?
Dress up like a Barbarian (and yes, the mustache is very important)
Snap a photo or shoot a short video showing us your look
Post it on X, Facebook, Instagram or Tiktok
Tag us, use #BarbarianHalloween and include your Player Tag
⚠️ You can dress up and participate as many times as you want!
What are the prizes? 🏆
We’ll choose three winners and they will get:
First place: 14,000 Gems
Second place: Rune Pack including:
Rune of Gold (Home Village)
Rune of Elixir (Home Village)
Rune of Dark Elixir
Rune of Gold (Builder Base)
Rune of Elixir (Builder Base)
Third place: Book Pack including:
Book of Everything
Book of Heroes
Book of Spells
Book of Buildings
Book of Fighting
Winning Criteria
Our Community Managers will select winners based on Creativity (100%), looking through a few fun lenses:
Humor: Does the entry make us smile, laugh, or feel the “fun” Barbarian spirit?
Authenticity: Does the entry feel genuine and clearly made by the participant, rather than something generic or just store bought?
Note: Since authenticity is one of our main criteria, AI generated images are not allowed. We want to see you as Barbarian.
Effort: Did you put some love into the costume or performance?
Barbarian Vibes: Do you capture that iconic Clash Barbarian energy? (Blonde? Sword? Mustache? All of the above?)
Real-life Usability: Is it a costume someone could rock at a party?
Eligibility
In order to participate, you need to live in a country where Clash Of Clans is officially available (we want to make sure the winners can enjoy the rewards)
For full contest rules and legal terms, check out: