Skip to content
Supercell logo
Back to Clash of Clans News
23 Oct 2025
Blog – Clash of Clans

Barbarian Look-alike Online Competition

Barbarian Look-a-Like Online Competition!

This Halloween, dress as a Barbarian for a chance to win up to 14,000 Gems and more!
Also, EVERYONE will get a Chest bundle by participating! 

When is it happening?

You can submit your entries from October 23rd at 12:00pm UTC to November 2nd at 12:00pm UTC 

How to participate?

  • Dress up like a Barbarian (and yes, the mustache is very important) 

  • Snap a photo or shoot a short video showing us your look 

  • Post it on X, Facebook, Instagram or Tiktok 

  • Tag us, use #BarbarianHalloween and include your Player Tag

⚠️ You can dress up and participate as many times as you want! 

What are the prizes? 🏆

We’ll choose three winners and they will get: 

  • First place: 14,000 Gems

  • Second place: Rune Pack including: 

    • Rune of Gold (Home Village)

    • Rune of Elixir (Home Village)

    • Rune of Dark Elixir

    • Rune of Gold (Builder Base)

    • Rune of Elixir (Builder Base)

  • Third place: Book Pack including: 

    • Book of Everything

    •  Book of Heroes

    • Book of Spells 

    • Book of Buildings 

    • Book of Fighting  

Winning Criteria

Our Community Managers will select winners based on Creativity (100%), looking through a few fun lenses:

  • Humor:  Does the entry make us smile, laugh, or feel the “fun” Barbarian spirit?

  • Authenticity: Does the entry feel genuine and clearly made by the participant, rather than something generic or just store bought? 
    Note: Since authenticity is one of our main criteria, AI generated images are not allowed. We want to see you as Barbarian.

  • Effort: Did you put some love into the costume or performance?

  • Barbarian Vibes:  Do you capture that iconic Clash Barbarian energy? (Blonde? Sword? Mustache? All of the above?)

  • Real-life Usability: Is it a costume someone could rock at a party? 

Eligibility

In order to participate, you need to live in a country where Clash Of Clans is officially available (we want to make sure the winners can enjoy the rewards)

For full contest rules and legal terms, check out:

👉 supercell.com/en/fan-contest-terms