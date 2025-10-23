This Halloween, dress as a Barbarian for a chance to win up to 14,000 Gems and more!

Also, EVERYONE will get a Chest bundle by participating!

When is it happening?

You can submit your entries from October 23rd at 12:00pm UTC to November 2nd at 12:00pm UTC

How to participate?

Dress up like a Barbarian (and yes, the mustache is very important)

Snap a photo or shoot a short video showing us your look

Post it on X, Facebook, Instagram or Tiktok

Tag us, use #BarbarianHalloween and include your Player Tag

⚠️ You can dress up and participate as many times as you want!

What are the prizes? 🏆

We’ll choose three winners and they will get:

First place: 14,000 Gems

Second place: Rune Pack including: Rune of Gold (Home Village) Rune of Elixir (Home Village) Rune of Dark Elixir Rune of Gold (Builder Base) Rune of Elixir (Builder Base)

Third place: Book Pack including: Book of Everything Book of Heroes Book of Spells Book of Buildings Book of Fighting



Winning Criteria

Our Community Managers will select winners based on Creativity (100%), looking through a few fun lenses:

Humor : Does the entry make us smile, laugh, or feel the “fun” Barbarian spirit?

Authenticity : Does the entry feel genuine and clearly made by the participant, rather than something generic or just store bought?

Note : Since authenticity is one of our main criteria, AI generated images are not allowed. We want to see you as Barbarian.

Effort : Did you put some love into the costume or performance?

Barbarian Vibes: Do you capture that iconic Clash Barbarian energy? (Blonde? Sword? Mustache? All of the above?)

Real-life Usability: Is it a costume someone could rock at a party?

Eligibility

In order to participate, you need to live in a country where Clash Of Clans is officially available (we want to make sure the winners can enjoy the rewards)

For full contest rules and legal terms, check out: