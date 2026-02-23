The February Update has escaped!
The February Update has escaped, bringing with it a full Gold Pass rework, shiny new Town Hall 18 upgrades, fresh defenses, a new pet, and a whole lot of cool improvements across the village. There’s even a mysterious new Hero who’s about to make a very dramatic entrance.
Let’s break it all down.
Unleash Dragon Duke!
A new Hero is joining the battlefield… just not quite yet.
Meet the Dragon Duke, a fearsome frontline Hero with unique mechanics and a very understandable grudge against locked doors. He’s currently imprisoned deep beneath the village, and it’s up to you to break him out.
From February 24th to March 1st, players will take part in a special community event, navigating a dungeon maze filled with doors, rewards, and hopefully not too many questionable decisions. Choose wisely. Find the right path. Free the Dragon.
Gold Pass Rework & Prospector
We’ve already gone deep on the Gold Pass changes in this blog post (link here), so here’s the short version: we rebuilt the Gold Pass from the ground up to make it feel more modern, more rewarding to play through, and better balanced for both Silver and Gold Pass players. Below are some of the highlights you can expect to enjoy when the new pass goes live on March 1:
Gold Pass totally reworked from the ground up: same price, more value.
Brand-new look & layout: clearer rewards, faster navigation, fancy fullscreen view.
New Daily Task system: clash your way and earn points consistently.
Gold Pass players will now earn bonus points from completing stamp cards. Because of this, the previous 200 bonus points you would get for repurchasing the pass have been retired.
Choice Nodes: pick between rewards that fit your village.
Hoggy Bank replaces Season Bank: It now starts at its maximum size right away, no more size upgrades or income multipliers. Instead, the Gold Pass applies a 5x payout multiplier when you claim it at the end of the season.
Chests added to the Silver track: here’s your chance to earn Books, skins, and more.
1-Gem Self Donations are now called "Gem Reinforcements," and are available with the Gold Pass.
New Helper: The Prospector (TH10+) converts a limited number of Ores per day (up to 2000 Shiny, 120 Glowy, or 2 Starry), with no bonus conversion multiplier.
Rewards scale by Town Hall level, locked to the level you were at season start.
Earn extra Season Points and finish the reward track more easily with catch-up events.
New Town Hall 18 Content
There’s a load of epic new levels for Town Hall 18 players:
Giga Bomb level 4
Seeking Air Mine level 8
Mortar level 18
Inferno Tower level 12
Hidden Tesla level 17
Firespitter level 3
Spell Tower level 4 (Upgrading to level 4 unlocks a new spell slot for the Earthquake spell)
Witch (+ Super Witch) level 8
Hog Rider (+ Super Hog Rider) level 15
Lava Hound (+ Ice Hound) level 8
Electro Titan level 5
Baby Dragon (+ Inferno Dragon) level 12
Archer (+Super Archer) level 14
Stone Slammer level 6
Revive Spell level 5
Earthquake Spell levels 6-8
Pet House level 12
75 more Wall pieces at level 19
New Pet: Greedy Raven
Say hello to Greedy Raven, who's basically a flying feathered Goblin with an even greater obsession for shiny loot!
Long-range flying attacker
Prioritizes resource buildings near its Hero & deals 5x damage to them
Unlocks at Town Hall 18
Ranked Mode Changes
Several improvements have been made to Ranked battles:
Anti-spam protection added: Ranked battles now follow the same rules as regular attacks, you must finish a battle before starting a new one
Fixed incorrect demotion warnings that appeared for some players
We’ve made changes to the required battle count in some Leagues:
|League Name
|Current Battle Count
|New Battle Count
|Battle Count Diff
|PEKKA 24
|14
|12
|-2
|Titan 26
|18
|14
|-4
|Titan 27
|18
|14
|-4
|Dragon 28
|24
|18
|-6
|Dragon 29
|24
|18
|-6
|Dragon 30
|24
|18
|-6
|Electro Dragon 31
|30
|24
|-6
|Electro Dragon 32
|30
|24
|-6
|Electro Dragon 33
|30
|24
|-6
Updated promotion and demotion zones in multiple Leagues to better match player progression:
|League Name
|Current Demotion %
|New Demotion %
|Demotion Diff
|Golem 19
|20
|15
|-5
|Golem 20
|20
|15
|-5
|Dragon 29
|15
|20
|5
|Dragon 30
|15
|20
|5
|Electro Dragon 31
|15
|20
|5
|Electro Dragon 32
|10
|15
|5
|League Name
|Current Promotion %
|New Promotion %
|Promotion Diff
|Archer 8
|25
|30
|5
|Archer 9
|25
|30
|5
|Wizard 10
|25
|30
|5
|Wizard 11
|25
|30
|5
|Wizard 12
|25
|30
|5
|Valkyrie 13
|25
|30
|5
|Valkyrie 14
|25
|30
|5
|Valkyrie 15
|25
|30
|5
|Witch 16
|25
|30
|5
|Witch 17
|25
|30
|5
|Witch 18
|20
|30
|10
|Golem 19
|20
|30
|10
|Golem 21
|20
|25
|5
|PEKKA 22
|20
|25
|5
|PEKKA 23
|20
|25
|5
|Dragon 29
|15
|20
|5
|Dragon 30
|15
|20
|5
|Electro Dragon 31
|15
|20
|5
|Electro Dragon 32
|10
|15
|5
More Fancy Shop Items!
This new deco will be added to the Fancy Shop together with the Crafted Defenses season, starting April 1st, 2026.
Other Changes & Bug Fixes
This update also includes a large number of balance tweaks, improvements, and bug fixes. Here are some of the highlights:
The Unbreakable achievement now requires 500 defenses, instead of 5,000 - That really was a bit much, huh?
CWL now supports 5v5 wars! Bigger Wars will yield better bonuses!
For tied wars, instead of giving 57% of the rewards we're giving 75% of the rewards. After the change, total rewards we give from wars for win+loss and draw+draw match.
Poison Spells now affect Guardians, dealing full damage but applying only 70% of the normal Movement and Attack Speed reduction.
Hero Potion and Mighty Morsel now apply only to attacks and not defense
The “Add Effect” option will no longer show for those who don't have the Fancy Shop yet
Reworked the combat logic for underground units. This means Diggy and Miners will act more consistently when fighting a horde of Skeletons
Rebalanced geared up defenses (Cannon, Archer Tower, Mortar)
Fixed geared up Mortar’s attack speed so that it doesn’t fire with zero delay
Fixed Longshot attack’s splash damage to hit either ground or air, depending on if the target was ground or air, like most other units
The Earthquake Spell now does damage to ground troops in addition to damaging buildings and walls. Affects Earthquake Boots as well
Visibility of the special effects on decos and shoveled obstacles can now be toggled on or off
Increased the inventory caps for numerous decos. This allows players to store any decos they may have received before
The profile icons of troops, Heroes, spells, sieges, pets, and guardians, are now clickable for locked items, and will show why they are locked.
The Blacksmith will now display equipment that is currently available in-game but not yet owned or unlocked, so players can see what they can obtain.
The Hero Selector will now show locked heroes, locked common equipment and locked pets
For troops that are not high enough level, the Super Sauna will now display what upgrade level is required to use a given super troop
Thrower Level 4 buff reverted (new values: 2800 HP and 240 DPS)
Totem Spell changes: Radius from 6 Tiles to 5, Damage from 70-100 to 0, Apprentice and Life Gem Aura no longer affect Totems
And finally, the Ore Bug has been fixed for good and any excess Ore earned via the exploit has been revoked