The February Update has escaped, bringing with it a full Gold Pass rework, shiny new Town Hall 18 upgrades, fresh defenses, a new pet, and a whole lot of cool improvements across the village. There’s even a mysterious new Hero who’s about to make a very dramatic entrance.

Let’s break it all down.

Unleash Dragon Duke!

A new Hero is joining the battlefield… just not quite yet.

Meet the Dragon Duke, a fearsome frontline Hero with unique mechanics and a very understandable grudge against locked doors. He’s currently imprisoned deep beneath the village, and it’s up to you to break him out.

From February 24th to March 1st, players will take part in a special community event, navigating a dungeon maze filled with doors, rewards, and hopefully not too many questionable decisions. Choose wisely. Find the right path. Free the Dragon.