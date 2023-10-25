Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2023年10月25日
Blog – Clash of Clans
クラクラをパソコンでプレイしよう！
2023年10月20日
Blog – Clash of Clans
追加バランス調整
2023年10月9日
Blog – Clash of Clans
10月のアップデート情報
2023年9月28日
Blog – Clash of Clans
追加バランス調整！
2023年9月14日
Blog – Clash of Clans
クランの都9月のバランス調整
2023年6月19日
Blog – Clash of Clans
ゴールドパスの内容改訂
