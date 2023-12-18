Supercell logo

2023年12月18日

クラッシュマス！クッキーで一儲けイベントスタート！
2023年12月12日

12月のアップデートフルパッチノート
2023年12月10日

新しいヒーローの装備！
2023年12月9日

新しいユニット「ルートライダー」がやってくる！
2023年12月8日

新しいペット　スピリットフォックス登場！
2023年12月7日

防衛施設が合体？新しい施設が登場します！
