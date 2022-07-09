Supercell logo



2022年7月9日



クラッシュ・オブ・クラン世界選手権 2022に備えよう!


2022年7月8日



クラッシュ・オブ・クラン世界選手権2022のルールブックとFAQ


2022年7月8日



クラッシュがヘルシンキに凱旋！


2022年7月6日



世界選手権の予選に挑もう！


2022年7月5日



クラッシュ・オブ・クラン世界選手権 2022！


2022年6月30日



クランの都のバランス変更
