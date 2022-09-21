Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

2022年9月21日

クラクラ世界選手権ファイナル2022開催記念！日本勢応援キャンペーン！
2022年9月20日

クラッシュフェス パブリックビューイング！
2022年9月17日

喧嘩両成敗チャレンジ
2022年9月17日

無限ゴブリン リーダーボード
2022年9月15日

小は大を兼ねる リーダーボード
2022年9月11日

2022年9月のバランス調整！
