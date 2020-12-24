Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

2020年12月24日

Clash-A-Rama公開記念プレゼントキャンペーン！
2020年12月21日

メリーウッドマス！ スイーツ好き集合！！Supercell3タイトル合同『ウッドマスのお菓子作り』キャンペーン
2020年12月2日

近日公開！
2020年11月25日

チーム紹介
2020年11月23日

スーパーユニットの変更点と魔法アイテム
2020年11月17日

【エメラルドが当たる】クラクラ世界一決めようかキャンペーン
