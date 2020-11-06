Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

2020年11月6日

ワイルドカードの投票が終了！
2020年11月3日

ワイルドカードチームの紹介
2020年10月12日

2020 秋 パッチノート
2020年6月20日

新スーパーユニット参戦！
2020年5月22日

クランゲームの変更点＋報酬！
2020年4月23日

Supercell4タイトル合同 #離れていっしょに遊ぼう RTキャンペーン
