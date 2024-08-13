Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2024年8月13日
Blog – Clash of Clans
クラクラ12周年！クランメンバーに感謝の気持ちを伝えようキャンペーン！
2024年8月9日
Blog – Clash of Clans
アニメメダルイベント＆新ヒーロー装備！
2024年8月2日
Blog – Clash of Clans
クラクラ12周年！みんなで力を合わせて賞品を獲得しようキャンペーン！
2024年7月26日
Blog – Clash of Clans
周年記念 建設フィーバーがスタート！
2024年6月26日
Blog – Clash of Clans
ゲームの安全性と公平性について -今後のお知らせ
2024年6月24日
Blog – Clash of Clans
ヒーロー使い放題をアンロック - コミュニティイベント
