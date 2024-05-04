Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2024年5月4日
Blog – Clash of Clans
「安全で公平なプレイ」に関するお知らせと今後の対応
2024年5月1日
Blog – Clash of Clans
クラッシュ・ウィズ・ハーランドシーズン！
2024年4月17日
Blog – Clash of Clans
短気な触手 - リリース情報
2024年3月26日
Blog – Clash of Clans
バランス調整のお知らせ（3月26日）
2024年3月11日
Blog – Clash of Clans
スーパードラゴンのショータイムイベント
2024年2月27日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2024年2月のアップデート - パッチノート
