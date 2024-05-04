Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

2024年5月4日

「安全で公平なプレイ」に関するお知らせと今後の対応
2024年5月1日

クラッシュ・ウィズ・ハーランドシーズン！
2024年4月17日

短気な触手 - リリース情報
2024年3月26日

バランス調整のお知らせ（3月26日）
2024年3月11日

スーパードラゴンのショータイムイベント
2024年2月27日

2024年2月のアップデート - パッチノート
