Clash of Clans News Archive
2024年6月18日
Blog – Clash of Clans
6月のアップデート：全パッチノート
2024年6月12日
Blog – Clash of Clans
「ハーランドのチャレンジ」ランキング上位者を発表！
2024年6月11日
Blog – Clash of Clans
スーパーウォールブレイカー・ショータイム＆ヒーローの新装備！
2024年6月6日
Blog – Clash of Clans
6月のバランス調整！
2024年5月23日
Blog – Clash of Clans
コミュニティイベント「ザクザク鉱石」が登場！
2024年5月9日
Blog – Clash of Clans
クラッシュ・ウィズ・ハーランドのメダルイベントについて
