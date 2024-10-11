Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2024년 10월 11일
Blog – Clash of Clans
매시업 대소동 이벤트
2024년 10월 4일
Blog – Clash of Clans
드루이드 밸런스 조정 예정
2024년 10월 1일
Blog – Clash of Clans
돌아온 클래시 할로윈!
2024년 9월 10일
Blog – Clash of Clans
보물 사냥 이벤트를 소개합니다!
2024년 9월 9일
Blog – Clash of Clans
전설 등급 배경을 소개합니다!
2024년 9월 9일
Blog – Clash of Clans
9월 업데이트 : 전체 패치 노트
