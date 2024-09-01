Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2024년 9월 1일
Blog – Clash of Clans
테이블톱 RPG 모험이 기다리고 있습니다!
2024년 8월 27일
Blog – Clash of Clans
다가오는 9월 밸런스 조정에 관한 공지!
2024년 8월 9일
Blog – Clash of Clans
애니메이션 메달 이벤트 & 신규 영웅 장비!
2024년 7월 26일
Blog – Clash of Clans
클래시데이 건설 대축제가 지금 시작됩니다!
2024년 6월 26일
Blog – Clash of Clans
공정한 게임 이용에 따른 봇(bots) 계정 정지 예정
2024년 6월 24일
Blog – Clash of Clans
무제한 영웅 잠금 해제 - 커뮤니티 이벤트
