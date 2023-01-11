Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash of Clans News Archive
Deutsch
English
español
français
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
中文
简体中文
2023년 1월 11일
Blog – Clash of Clans
슈퍼셀 ID 변경사항 안내
2022년 12월 21일
Blog – Clash of Clans
밸런스 조정
2022년 12월 12일
Blog – Clash of Clans
겨울 업데이트
2022년 12월 12일
Blog – Clash of Clans
캐피탈 리그 & 클랜원 집
2022년 12월 5일
Blog – Clash of Clans
밸런스 조정 안내
2022년 12월 5일
Blog – Clash of Clans
트리 배송이 시작된다. 10년 만에, 당신 곁으로!
Previous
10
11
12
13
14
Next