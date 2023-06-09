Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

2023년 6월 9일

Blog – Clash of Clans

6월 업데이트가 곧 시작됩니다!
article image

2023년 5월 15일

Blog – Clash of Clans

장인기지 2.0 패치노트
article image

2023년 5월 14일

Blog – Clash of Clans

장인회관 10레벨을 만나보세요!
article image

2023년 5월 13일

Blog – Clash of Clans

전투 & 보상 시스템 변경
article image

2023년 5월 12일

Blog – Clash of Clans

배틀콥터 & 장인기지 유닛 능력
article image

2023년 5월 3일

Blog – Clash of Clans

장인기지 2.0: 배치, 유닛 레벨, 그리고 B.O.B!
Previous89101112Next