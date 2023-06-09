Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2023년 6월 9일
Blog – Clash of Clans
6월 업데이트가 곧 시작됩니다!
2023년 5월 15일
Blog – Clash of Clans
장인기지 2.0 패치노트
2023년 5월 14일
Blog – Clash of Clans
장인회관 10레벨을 만나보세요!
2023년 5월 13일
Blog – Clash of Clans
전투 & 보상 시스템 변경
2023년 5월 12일
Blog – Clash of Clans
배틀콥터 & 장인기지 유닛 능력
2023년 5월 3일
Blog – Clash of Clans
장인기지 2.0: 배치, 유닛 레벨, 그리고 B.O.B!
