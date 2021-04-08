Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

2021년 4월 8일

게임 주요 변경점 및 편의성 개선 안내
2021년 4월 7일

마을 회관 14레벨 및 대규모 업데이트 소식!
2021년 4월 5일

클랜성 유닛 지원 기능이 변경됩니다!
2021년 3월 29일

워밍업 토너먼트 : 파이널 결과!
2021년 3월 19일

2021 워밍업 토너먼트: 자세히 알아보기
2021년 3월 2일

클랜전 리그 버그 업데이트
