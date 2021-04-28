Supercell logo

article image

2021년 4월 28일

밸런스 패치

밸런스 패치
article image

2021년 4월 16일

클벤져스가 4월 24일 라이브로 돌아옵니다!

클벤져스가 4월 24일 라이브로 돌아옵니다!
article image

2021년 4월 14일

Blog – Clash of Clans

버그 수정 및 선택적 업데이트 (version 14.0.4)
article image

2021년 4월 10일

2021년 봄 업데이트 총정리!

2021년 봄 업데이트 총정리!
article image

2021년 4월 10일

영웅들의 환상의 짝꿍을 소개합니다!

영웅들의 환상의 짝꿍을 소개합니다!
article image

2021년 4월 9일

우리 장인이 달라졌어요!

우리 장인이 달라졌어요!
