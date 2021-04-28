Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2021년 4월 28일
Blog – Clash of Clans
밸런스 패치
2021년 4월 16일
Blog – Clash of Clans
클벤져스가 4월 24일 라이브로 돌아옵니다!
2021년 4월 14일
Blog – Clash of Clans
버그 수정 및 선택적 업데이트 (version 14.0.4)
2021년 4월 10일
Blog – Clash of Clans
2021년 봄 업데이트 총정리!
2021년 4월 10일
Blog – Clash of Clans
영웅들의 환상의 짝꿍을 소개합니다!
2021년 4월 9일
Blog – Clash of Clans
우리 장인이 달라졌어요!
