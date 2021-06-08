Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

2021년 6월 8일

스티커가 몰려온다! 클래시 스티커팩을 만나보세요
2021년 5월 18일

월드 챔피언십 새로운 소식 안내
2021년 5월 12일

사전 예선에 신청하세요!
2021년 5월 11일

e스포츠 탭 추가 및 오류 수정
2021년 5월 3일

Google Play 기프트 카드 이벤트
2021년 4월 30일

월드 챔피언십 2021 사전 예선 변경 가능성 안내
