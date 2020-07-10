Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

2020년 7월 10일

코리아 챔피언십 2: 6월 예선 우승 클랜 알아보기!
2020년 6월 22일

여름 업데이트 : 업데이트 노트
2020년 6월 19일

여름 업데이트🌴 : 헤드 헌터
2020년 6월 19일

여름 업데이트🌴 : 슈퍼 유닛
2020년 6월 19일

여름 업데이트🌴 : 게임 개선 사항
2020년 6월 18일

여름 업데이트🌴 : 새로운 레벨!
