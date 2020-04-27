Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2020년 4월 27일
Blog – Clash of Clans
더 커진 코리아 챔피언십 2를 소개합니다!
2020년 3월 30일
Blog – Clash of Clans
봄 업데이트 패치 노트!
2020년 3월 24일
Blog – Clash of Clans
슈퍼 유닛을 소개 합니다!
2020년 3월 21일
Blog – Clash of Clans
게임 개선 사항 안내
2020년 3월 18일
Blog – Clash of Clans
새로운 레벨이 추가 됩니다!
2020년 3월 12일
Blog – Clash of Clans
비용 인하 소식! (봄 업데이트)
