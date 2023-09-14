Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2023년 9월 14일
Blog – Clash of Clans
9월 클랜 캐피탈 밸런스 조정
2023년 8월 14일
Blog – Clash of Clans
클오클이 간다 간다 뿅간다~
2023년 6월 19일
Blog – Clash of Clans
골드 패스 변경 사항
2023년 6월 12일
Blog – Clash of Clans
6월 업데이트 패치노트
2023년 6월 11일
Blog – Clash of Clans
신규 유닛
2023년 6월 10일
Blog – Clash of Clans
신규 슈퍼 유닛
