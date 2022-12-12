Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

2022年12月12日

2022冬季：更新詳情
2022年12月11日

【冬季更新預告】全新衛城─骷髏樂園相關介紹！
2022年12月5日

【冬季更新預告】平衡性調整
2022年11月15日

建築大師基地後續規劃
2022年10月10日

2022秋季：15級大本營更新詳情
2022年10月9日

【秋季更新預告】全新兵種
