Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

2022年10月8日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【秋季更新預告】​全新攻城機器與法術
article image

2022年10月7日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【秋季更新預告】​全新英雄戰寵
article image

2022年10月6日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【秋季更新預告】全新防禦建築：法術塔&巨石碑
article image

2022年10月5日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【秋季更新預告】15級大本營
article image

2022年9月27日

Blog – Clash of Clans

不可能的挑戰排行榜
article image

2022年9月27日

Blog – Clash of Clans

下次更新：訓練營系統調整
Previous1617181920Next