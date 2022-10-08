Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash of Clans News Archive
Deutsch
English
español
français
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
中文
简体中文
2022年10月8日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【秋季更新預告】全新攻城機器與法術
2022年10月7日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【秋季更新預告】全新英雄戰寵
2022年10月6日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【秋季更新預告】全新防禦建築：法術塔&巨石碑
2022年10月5日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【秋季更新預告】15級大本營
2022年9月27日
Blog – Clash of Clans
不可能的挑戰排行榜
2022年9月27日
Blog – Clash of Clans
下次更新：訓練營系統調整
Previous
16
17
18
19
20
Next