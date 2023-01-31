Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2023年1月31日
Blog – Clash of Clans
建築大師基地2.0：英雄式部隊
2023年1月30日
Blog – Clash of Clans
全球錦標賽回來啦！觀看創作者直播介紹！還能贏得獎勵唷！
2023年1月23日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2023年1月平衡性調整
2023年1月19日
Blog – Clash of Clans
部落衝突全球熱身賽回來啦！
2022年12月21日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2022年12月平衡性調整
2022年12月15日
Blog – Clash of Clans
Supercell ID新增功能與未來調整
