2021年12月7日

即將調降升級費用！
2021年12月2日

​ 【直播預告】全球總決賽！12月3日13點熾熱來襲！
2021年11月15日

低於iOS 11和Android 5.0的裝置將無法繼續運行遊戲
2021年11月12日

​ 【直播預告】最終席位資格賽！明早9點開戰！
2021年10月22日

【直播預告】10月月度資格賽！明早9點開戰！
2021年10月14日

部落競賽調整
