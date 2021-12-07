Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2021年12月7日
Blog – Clash of Clans
即將調降升級費用！
2021年12月2日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【直播預告】全球總決賽！12月3日13點熾熱來襲！
2021年11月15日
Blog – Clash of Clans
低於iOS 11和Android 5.0的裝置將無法繼續運行遊戲
2021年11月12日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【直播預告】最終席位資格賽！明早9點開戰！
2021年10月22日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【直播預告】10月月度資格賽！明早9點開戰！
2021年10月14日
Blog – Clash of Clans
部落競賽調整
