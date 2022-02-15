Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2022年2月15日
Blog – Clash of Clans
遊戲性優化更新詳情
2022年2月10日
Blog – Clash of Clans
部落衝突全球錦標賽熱身賽再度火熱來襲！
2022年2月8日
Blog – Clash of Clans
Facebook好友與裝置系統版本
2022年1月19日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2022年1月平衡性調整（已於1/20實裝）
2022年1月6日
Blog – Clash of Clans
最新打法？看這邊就知道啦！
2021年12月9日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2021冬季內容
