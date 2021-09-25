Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

2021年9月25日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【秋季更新預告】超級巨石投手與遊戲性優化
article image

2021年9月24日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【直播預告】9月月度資格賽！明早9點開戰！
article image

2021年9月24日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【秋季更新預告】全新等級上限與平衡性調整
article image

2021年8月27日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【直播預告】8月月度資格賽！明早9點開戰！
article image

2021年8月11日

Blog – Clash of Clans

平衡性調整預告
article image

2021年7月23日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【直播預告】7月月度資格賽！明早9點開戰！
Previous2223242526Next