Clash of Clans News Archive

2021年6月25日

【直播預告】6月月度資格賽！明早9點開戰！
2021年6月17日

​可選更新版本
2021年6月14日

【夏季更新預告】遊戲性優化與更多內容
2021年6月13日

【夏季更新預告】龍騎士
2021年6月12日

【夏季更新預告】火箭氣球兵
2021年6月11日

【夏季更新預告】全新等級上限
