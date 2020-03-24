Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2020年3月24日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【春季更新預告】超級部隊！
2020年3月21日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【春季更新預告】遊戲性優化
2020年3月19日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【春季更新預告】全新等級上限
2020年3月12日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【春季更新預告】家鄉村莊優化調整！
2020年3月11日
Blog – Clash of Clans
部落衝突全球錦標賽線下資格賽時間調整
2020年3月5日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【春季更新預告】建築大師基地最新消息！
