Clash of Clans News Archive
2020年6月18日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【夏季更新預告】全新等級上限 🏝️
2020年5月21日
Blog – Clash of Clans
部落競賽調整說明
2020年5月14日
Blog – Clash of Clans
Supercell 成立10周年啦！
2020年5月12日
Blog – Clash of Clans
平衡性調整預告
2020年5月9日
Blog – Clash of Clans
部落衝突全球錦標賽資格賽調整時間詳情
2020年3月30日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2020年3月春季更新詳情
