Gingerbread Lucky Chest!
A deliciously frosted new chest is baking and coming your way soon 🍪
Grab your cookie cutters and preheat your ovens, because the Gingerbread Lucky Chest is full of sweet treats that are sure to spice up your Heroic Holiday.
The higher you are on Trophy Road, the sweeter your rewards will be. You’ll only receive cards until Arena 10, and from there onward your reward bowl grows to include higher-rarity cards, cosmetics, and the icing on top: Evolution Shards!
You’ll be able to find the following cards and Evolutions inside:
|Common
|Rare
|Epic
|Legendary
|Champion
|Evolution
|Bats
|Giant
|Baby Dragon
|Graveyard
|Archer Queen
|Knight Evolution Shards
|Cannon
|Goblin Hut
|Goblin Barrel
|Inferno Dragon
|Goblinstein
|Knight Full Evolution
|Firecracker
|Mini P.E.K.K.A
|Poison
|Sparky
|Mighty Miner
|Knight
|Musketeer
|Skeleton Army
|Royal Delivery
|Zappies
|Witch
And as for cosmetics, you’ll be able to find two Banner Frames and two Banner Decorations, as well as a shiny new emote.
Starting December 14th, the Gingerbread Lucky Chest will be available in a few festive events until the Heroic Holiday Season comes to an end.
You can find a total of 19 Gingerbread Lucky Chests throughout the following events:
Twelve Days of Clashmas
New Year, New Fire
Clan Voyages
The final one that will help you get to the last crumbs of the “Open Chest Event” will be available in the Shop for free. You can also find some more in giveaways and purchase them with Gems in the Shop, so get ready to follow the scent of sweet rewards!
For a more detailed look at its contents, check out our Chest Info article.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team