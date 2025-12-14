A deliciously frosted new chest is baking and coming your way soon 🍪

Grab your cookie cutters and preheat your ovens, because the Gingerbread Lucky Chest is full of sweet treats that are sure to spice up your Heroic Holiday.

The higher you are on Trophy Road, the sweeter your rewards will be. You’ll only receive cards until Arena 10, and from there onward your reward bowl grows to include higher-rarity cards, cosmetics, and the icing on top: Evolution Shards!