13 Feb 2026
Blog – Clash Royale

Ironheart Lucky Chest

The Ironheart Lucky Chest is in full bloom with a tangle of Vines and… rose-shaped cupcakes?

As you climb Trophy Road, the sweet scent of rewards grows stronger! You’ll start with lower-rarity cards then, once you reach Arena 10, the full garden of rewards opens up, making all rarities and seasonal cosmetics ready to be yours.

You’ll be able to get P.E.K.K.A Evolution Shards, a full P.E.K.K.A Evolution, and the following cards inside:

CommonRareEpicLegendaryChampion
GoblinsDart GoblinDark PrinceGoblin MachineGoblinstein
Goblin GangGoblin CageGoblin BarrelMega KnightLittle Prince
Spear GoblinsGoblin HutGoblin CurseLava HoundSkeleton King
MinionsInferno TowerP.E.K.K.A
Minion HordeMega MinionVoid

As for cosmetics, you can find two Banner Frames and two Banner Decorations, as well as a new emote.

Starting February 16th, 22 Ironheart Lucky Chests will be available through the following themed events until the season comes to an end: 

  • Heart of Darkness

  • Path of the Heroes

  • Clan Voyage

A limited number will also be up for grabs through giveaways or available to purchase with Gems in the Shop.

The Open Chest Event returns, bringing another round of heart-stealing rewards! Open a total of 15 Ironheart Lucky Chests to unlock an Evolution Box at the end.

For a more detailed look at its contents, check out our Chest & Box Info article.

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team