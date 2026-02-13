Ironheart Lucky Chest
The Ironheart Lucky Chest is in full bloom with a tangle of Vines and… rose-shaped cupcakes?
As you climb Trophy Road, the sweet scent of rewards grows stronger! You’ll start with lower-rarity cards then, once you reach Arena 10, the full garden of rewards opens up, making all rarities and seasonal cosmetics ready to be yours.
You’ll be able to get P.E.K.K.A Evolution Shards, a full P.E.K.K.A Evolution, and the following cards inside:
|Common
|Rare
|Epic
|Legendary
|Champion
|Goblins
|Dart Goblin
|Dark Prince
|Goblin Machine
|Goblinstein
|Goblin Gang
|Goblin Cage
|Goblin Barrel
|Mega Knight
|Little Prince
|Spear Goblins
|Goblin Hut
|Goblin Curse
|Lava Hound
|Skeleton King
|Minions
|Inferno Tower
|P.E.K.K.A
|Minion Horde
|Mega Minion
|Void
As for cosmetics, you can find two Banner Frames and two Banner Decorations, as well as a new emote.
Starting February 16th, 22 Ironheart Lucky Chests will be available through the following themed events until the season comes to an end:
Heart of Darkness
Path of the Heroes
Clan Voyage
A limited number will also be up for grabs through giveaways or available to purchase with Gems in the Shop.
The Open Chest Event returns, bringing another round of heart-stealing rewards! Open a total of 15 Ironheart Lucky Chests to unlock an Evolution Box at the end.
For a more detailed look at its contents, check out our Chest & Box Info article.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team