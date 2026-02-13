Starting February 16th, 22 Ironheart Lucky Chests will be available through the following themed events until the season comes to an end:

Heart of Darkness

Path of the Heroes

Clan Voyage

A limited number will also be up for grabs through giveaways or available to purchase with Gems in the Shop.

The Open Chest Event returns, bringing another round of heart-stealing rewards! Open a total of 15 Ironheart Lucky Chests to unlock an Evolution Box at the end.

For a more detailed look at its contents, check out our Chest & Box Info article.

