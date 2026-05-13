Right now, your overall progress is tracked through King’s Journey, where you earn rewards, upgrade your King Tower, and unlock new features at certain milestones. Progress on King’s Journey depends on XP, but it’s difficult to keep track of big milestones. Unless you’re constantly checking your progress, those big rewards, like new King Tower Levels, can feel distant and often show up as surprises rather than something you’re actively working toward.

In addition to rewards feeling distant, different card rarities give different amounts of XP, and opening chests can feel underwhelming when you get cards you don’t plan on upgrading. The further you progress, the more the pace of King’s Journey slows down, so much so that, even if it feels like you’re earning a lot of XP, it’s often not enough to progress you.

You can learn more about how this affects rewards later in this article.

So, to simplify progression and make every step feel more exciting, we’re putting an end to King’s Journey and introducing…

Collection Levels!

The Collection Level system is a simple, straightforward way to track and control your progress. No more complicated XP systems, just clear, visible progress based on one thing: your Card Collection.

Here’s how it works: Add up the levels of every card you own, add +5 for each Evolution and Hero form you own, and that’s your Collection Level!

Note that there are currently 125 cards in the game, plus Evolutions and Heroes, all of which count toward your Collection Level.

That’s it? Yep, that’s it! Keep in mind that cards join your Collection at different levels based on their rarity, so higher-rarity cards will grant more Collection Levels when they’re first unlocked.

And while unlocking higher-rarity cards initially awards more Collection Levels, every upgrade always adds +1, no matter the rarity.

Examples:

Unlocking Valkyrie: +3 Levels

Upgrading Valkyrie from Level 11 to 12: +1 Level

Unlocking Valkyrie Evolution: +5 Levels

Every card and every upgrade will matter, even the ones you’ve kept on the bench all these years!

Milestones

With the new system, there are lots of levels to climb and a lot of milestones along the way, each granting you a reward as you unlock and upgrade your cards.

You won’t hit a milestone at every single level, but you’ll regularly earn rewards depending on your Collection Level.

You can claim your first reward at Collection Level 20. After that, you’ll receive a reward every 10 levels. And once you reach Collection Level 1500, rewards become more frequent, waiting for you at every 5 levels.

The closer you get to maxing your Collection, the more often you’re rewarded.

