New Season: 10th Anniversary
To celebrate 10 years of Clash Royale, we’re loading the Arena with epic events, Crown Chases, competitive trails, and enough rewards to make the King himself jump into battle!
Here’s everything you need to know about the anniversary season:
New Heroes: Barbarian Barrel & Magic Archer
Album Event
Community Event
Game modes and challenges
Retro Royale Global Tournament
Crown Chases
Clan Voyage
Other changes
Let’s get this barrel rolling!
NEW HEROES
Hero Barbarian Barrel
Ability: Rowdy Reroll
Time to rock and roll!
No need for bells and whistles when you love what you do. Hero Barbarian Barrel picked up a backup barrel, giving himself a second shot at clearing the lane and recovering a portion of his health.
Hero Magic Archer
Ability: Triple Threat
Gotta shoot your shot, or 3…
Hero Magic Archer’s training with Boss Bandit has clearly paid off! He mastered the art of deception and now dashes backward, leaving a decoy to fool his enemies. His next shot shoots not one, not two, but three arrows, slicing through multiple opponents in a single strike!
Unlock him for FREE by completing the upcoming Album Event.
ALBUM EVENT
Introducing the all-new, picturesque Album Event! Available from King Level 8.
This anniversary season, collect Snippets to complete 9 familiar Scenes from the past decade of Clash Royale, each of which grants you a unique reward.
Snippets come in different types and rarities, with some belonging to specific Scenes and some being harder to find than others. Snippets come in Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary.
You can earn Snippets as daily battle rewards (up to 4 per day), through events, or in the Shop.
Worried about getting a Snippet you already own? It will turn into a Duplicate! You can exchange 5 Duplicates for a Unique Snippet, which guarantees you a Snippet you don’t already own.
Higher-rarity Snippets award you with more Duplicates, giving your collection an extra boost toward completion.
Snippet
Duplicates
|Common
|2
|Rare
|3
|Epic
|4
|Legendary
|5
Complete each Scene to unlock legendary rewards, including 3 Royal Hogs Evolution Shards, a 5-Star Lucky Chest, and a 5-Star Evolution Box. Finish the entire Anniversary Album to claim the grand prize: Hero Magic Archer, plus an emote and a Tower Skin!
After completing the Album Event, any additional Snippets you collect will convert into bonus rewards instead.
ANNIVERSARY PARTY COMMUNITY EVENT
Remember those 20 troops you voted for a while back? Well, they’re waiting for you to decide which of their Gifts will be opened in honor of Clash Royale’s 10th Anniversary!
Voting Begins: March 1st
Open Gifts: March 2nd – 11th
Each day, you’ll have the chance to vote for 1 of 20 Gifts to be opened on the following day. This is a community vote, so everyone who voted will receive the same Gift, regardless of which one they voted for.
That’s 10 votes to cast and 10 Gifts to open! But not every troop will get the chance to present their unique Gift. So, choose wisely, as the 10 Gifts left unopened at the end of the event will be given to Baby Dragon and probably used to keep the King’s toes warm on cold nights.
Keep in mind, you have to vote in order to claim the Gift on the following day.
What’s in Each Gift? Well, they’re supposed to be a surprise, but a few of the more eager troops aren’t very good at surprises and have been leaving hints across our socials.
GAME MODES AND CHALLENGES
Hero Draft: March 2nd – 9th
It’s Classic Draft — supercharged! Draft your deck and unleash the all-new Heroes.
Challenge: March 6th – 9th
Reward: Battle Banner (frame & decoration) + emote
And maybe… Just maybe… There’s more?
GLOBAL TOURNAMENT
Retro Royale Tournament: March 27th – April 1st
You heard right! Global Tournaments are coming back this season, and to celebrate, we’re kicking things off with a special anniversary edition… We’re going RETRO!
For this tournament, you’ll battle using only the first 80 cards ever released, all capped at Level 11. No Champions. No Evolutions. No Heroes. Just pure, old-school Clash Royale.
Unlock great rewards with every win, and once you reach 12 wins, the leaderboard grind begins!
CROWN CHASES
With this season being a celebratory one, events will not be lacking rewards! We have prepared loads of Crown Chases packed with festive rewards, including:
Snippets
Magic Lucky Chests
Anniversary Lucky Chests
Cosmetics
And more!
CLAN VOYAGE
Gather your Clanmates, for we set sail on one voyage across the royal seas this season!
Complete the journey together, and unlock exclusive rewards along the way… including a Rocking Emote.
Not in a Clan yet? Join one before it’s too late! And if you’re not sure where to go, head to our Discord to find the perfect Clan to sail with.
OTHER CHANGES
In case you missed it, here’s a brief list of everything changing this season:
March 2nd
We’ve consolidated all Hero Fragments into one place: the Free Pass, which now contains 75 Hero Fragments!
Pass Royale, Now with More Options!
Mid-March
Choose Your Heroes, No More Randoms or Repeats!
Hero Coins (formerly Hero Fragments)
Unlock a Free Hero
Deck Slot Rework: 1 Evo, 1 Hero, & 1 Wild
To learn more about these changes, check out the March Update 2026 article!
We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new events and features, so check out our Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team