Hero Magic Archer’s training with Boss Bandit has clearly paid off! He mastered the art of deception and now dashes backward, leaving a decoy to fool his enemies. His next shot shoots not one, not two, but three arrows, slicing through multiple opponents in a single strike!

Unlock him for FREE by completing the upcoming Album Event.

ALBUM EVENT

Introducing the all-new, picturesque Album Event! Available from King Level 8.

This anniversary season, collect Snippets to complete 9 familiar Scenes from the past decade of Clash Royale, each of which grants you a unique reward.

Snippets come in different types and rarities, with some belonging to specific Scenes and some being harder to find than others. Snippets come in Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary.

You can earn Snippets as daily battle rewards (up to 4 per day), through events, or in the Shop.

Worried about getting a Snippet you already own? It will turn into a Duplicate! You can exchange 5 Duplicates for a Unique Snippet, which guarantees you a Snippet you don’t already own.

Higher-rarity Snippets award you with more Duplicates, giving your collection an extra boost toward completion.

Snippet Duplicates Common 2 Rare 3 Epic 4 Legendary 5

Complete each Scene to unlock legendary rewards, including 3 Royal Hogs Evolution Shards, a 5-Star Lucky Chest, and a 5-Star Evolution Box. Finish the entire Anniversary Album to claim the grand prize: Hero Magic Archer, plus an emote and a Tower Skin!

After completing the Album Event, any additional Snippets you collect will convert into bonus rewards instead.

ANNIVERSARY PARTY COMMUNITY EVENT

Remember those 20 troops you voted for a while back? Well, they’re waiting for you to decide which of their Gifts will be opened in honor of Clash Royale’s 10th Anniversary!

Voting Begins : March 1st

Open Gifts: March 2nd – 11th

Each day, you’ll have the chance to vote for 1 of 20 Gifts to be opened on the following day. This is a community vote, so everyone who voted will receive the same Gift, regardless of which one they voted for.

That’s 10 votes to cast and 10 Gifts to open! But not every troop will get the chance to present their unique Gift. So, choose wisely, as the 10 Gifts left unopened at the end of the event will be given to Baby Dragon and probably used to keep the King’s toes warm on cold nights.

Keep in mind, you have to vote in order to claim the Gift on the following day.

What’s in Each Gift? Well, they’re supposed to be a surprise, but a few of the more eager troops aren’t very good at surprises and have been leaving hints across our socials.

GAME MODES AND CHALLENGES

Hero Draft: March 2nd – 9th

It’s Classic Draft — supercharged! Draft your deck and unleash the all-new Heroes.