TROPHY ROAD EXTENSION

4 new Arenas are being added to Trophy Road, pushing progression even further and giving you more milestones and more rewards on your journey to 14,000 Trophies.

More Milestones = More Rewards

With these new Arenas, you can expect additional rewards along the way, including another 5-Star Lucky Chest and 5-Star Evolution Box waiting at the very end of Trophy Road!

New Arenas & Trophy Requirements

Arena Trophy Requirement Arena 29 12,000 Arena 30 12,500 Arena 31 13,000 Arena 32 13,500

Unlocking Ranked

Just like with the last Trophy Road extension, unlocking Ranked will continue to follow your Trophy Road progression.

The required number of Trophies to unlock Ranked will adjust accordingly over the next few seasons:

March: 12,000 Trophies

April: 12,500 Trophies

This ensures Ranked remains aligned with overall progression as players continue to climb Trophy Road.

CHANGES & IMPROVEMENTS

We’ve heard you loud and clear! Here are more big changes coming throughout next season…

CHANGES COMING FEBRUARY 23RD

Heroes Unlock at Arena 5

With this update, you’ll unlock your first and only Hero Slot at Arena 5. Once the unlock system changes in mid-March (more details below), reaching Arena 5 will reward you with 200 Hero Fragments for you to choose your first free Hero and help you on your heroic journey climbing Trophy Road.

Heroes are the most recent addition to the Collection, so we wanted to make them more accessible to newer players who would’ve otherwise had a long road ahead of them.

Fewer Max Level Duplicates in Lucky Chests

We’re also making a few improvements to Lucky Chests to give you better rewards that cater to your individual needs. Here’s what you need to know:

If you have less than 60 Max Level cards in your Collection, you won’t receive any copies of your Max Level cards

If you have more than 60 at Max Level, the drop weight of Max Level cards is reduced by 90%

If you have enough card copies to upgrade the card to Max Level, but haven’t yet done so, the card is still counted toward the 60 Max Level card threshold. This also includes Tower Troops.

This rework is designed to make Lucky Chests feel more rewarding by reducing the chances of receiving cards you don’t currently need. This also helps with your progression by removing the chance to get Crystals until most of your Collection is at Max Level.

CHANGES COMING MARCH 2ND

More Hero Fragments in Pass Royale

We heard your feedback regarding random amounts of Hero Fragments from Hero Boxes, so we’ve made the switch from boxes to fragments to ensure you get a set amount of Hero Fragments each season.

Starting from the March season, all seasonal Hero Fragments will be available in the Free Pass, making them easier to access. The number of fragments guaranteed in the pass each season will be 75 Hero Fragments from now on.

Occasionally, more Hero Fragments may also be available through events.

Pass Royale, Now With More Options!

Starting with the new season, the upgraded pass will no longer be divided into two separate versions. From now on, everyone will have access to the same pass, with a few tweaks to improve flexibility and rewards.

The biggest change is the addition of reward choices on select tiers:

The first tier will now offer 4 options to choose from

Other tiers that include a choice will offer two reward options

For example, if you don’t need any Gold right now, you’ll be able to choose a different reward, like random cards, instead of claiming a Gold Crate. This gives you more control over your progression and helps you tailor rewards to what you need most.

But that’s not all! We have another update coming mid-March with even more changes!



CHANGES COMING MID-MARCH

Choose Your Heroes

Launching with the update in mid-March, Heroes will no longer be summoned at random. Instead, you’ll be able to choose exactly which Hero you want to unlock!

With this new system, Hero Fragments are also being renamed and are now called Hero Coins.

Hero Coins

Hero Coins are used to unlock the Hero of your choice! Once you have 200 Hero Coins, go to the Magic Items tab and find the Heroes sections. From there, you can choose which Hero to spend your Hero Coins on.

Going forward, Hero Coins will be capped at 200, so summon your next Hero as soon as you’ve got enough! Overflow Hero Coins will convert into Gems, with 1 Hero Coin equal to 1 Gem.

Unlock a Hero for Free!

When this change arrives, you’ll also be able to unlock a Hero for free! Every player will receive 200 Hero Coins to choose the Hero most worthy of joining their team.

If your storage is almost at capacity, worry not, as these Hero Coins will exceed your capacity to help you progress toward your next Hero.

If you’ve already unlocked Heroes, you’ll have 3 months to claim your Hero Coins after the mid-march update drops, and if you’re new to the game, you'll receive the 200 Hero Coins upon reaching Arena 5.

We know Heroes have had a rocky start, so we wanted to give you the opportunity to unlock and play with your favorite Hero, or at least the last one that caught your eye!

Deck Slot Reduction

After receiving lots of feedback, collecting data, and testing this feature, we’re reducing the number of special deck slots from 4 to 3 in Trophy Road, Ranked, and challenges. There will now be:

1 Evo Slot

1 Hero Slot

1 Wild Slot

Wild Slot? Use the Wild Slot to activate an Evolution, Hero, or Champion as you like!

Our goal is to maintain deck-building flexibility while reducing some of the friction created by the current 4-slot setup.

Other Changes & Improvements

Seasonal Lucky Chests are taking a break for a while, but before they do, we’re sending them off with one final celebration: an anniversary-themed Lucky Chest packed entirely with cosmetics! Expect emotes, banners, and tower skins from January 2025 – present!

You can now progress milestone events without returning to the event between battles

There is now a button on each card’s info page to view their individual Level 11 stats

News is now located in the hamburger menu, next to Settings

Matchmaking in various seasonal game modes no longer requires you to have a valid Trophy Road deck

Troops no longer switch lanes when one opposing Princess Tower is destroyed

Level indicators have been removed from ghost Skeletons in Skeleton Army Evolution

Your Crystal balance is now visible in the Crystal Shop

BUG FIXES

Sparky’s charge no longer resets after Hero Knight’s taunt ability expires

Hero Knight’s taunt now affects Goblin Giant’s Spear Goblins and Ram Rider

Tornado now pulls Phoenix Egg and meditating Monk

In Mega Draft, Spirit Empress is now available at both her 3- and 6-Elixir forms

Mirror info page now correctly displays lower-level Legendary and Champion cards

Skeleton King will now correctly collect souls when placed in the left deck slot of a deck with 2 Champions or Heroes

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team