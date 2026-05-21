When you reach the end of the Seasonal Trophy Road, you can keep playing, though there are no rewards beyond this point, and your Trophies will remain the same. It’s the perfect place to step out of your comfort zone and experiment with new decks without affecting your Trophy count or Ranked placement. You can expect Trophies to behave the same way they do on Trophy Road.

Finish the whole track to earn the Seasonal Badge!

MORE CHANGES & IMPROVEMENTS

Catch-Up Rewards*

Did you miss a day, a week, or even a month? Maybe you opened the game, but rage-quit after a single devastating loss? If you happen to miss out on your daily battle rewards, some of the rewards you missed will be there waiting to help you catch up! Just play as normal and your next win will reward you with a little bit extra, but if you’re looking to get the most out of daily battle rewards, remember to play and earn every day!

*Note that this system will be rolling out in batches, so you might not notice it right away, but we’re working on fully rolling out this system as soon as possible.

Pass Royale Improvements

Skip Tiers with Gems

Can’t wait to get your hands on those juicy rewards? You can now skip tiers in the Pass Royale with Gems! The price of skipping tiers is based on how many Crowns you’ll need to get to where you want to go. 1 Crown equals 10 Gems.

Streak Rewards*

For every Pass Royale upgraded in a row, you’ll now receive a Magic Lucky Chest and Gems. Plus, you’ll receive a tier boost, so you can claim the first bunch of rewards right away!

If you upgrade your Pass Royale mid-season, the tier boost will still apply, but if you upgrade after completing the pass, you’ll miss out on the tier boost. The streak rewards only count towards consecutive pass purchases. This means that if you take a break from upgrading Pass Royale for one season, your streak will reset.

*Note that Pass Royale streak rewards are currently being tested, so you may not see them in your game, and if you do, they may vary from friends’ streak rewards.

Mini Pass*

Not feeling the Pass Royale, but still looking for more rewards? Try out the Mini Pass!

The Mini Pass has a free and upgraded reward track just like Pass Royale… just smaller. Earn Crowns to progress on the Mini Pass and earn even more rewards, that’s it! The Mini Pass is a limited-time reward track that will be available for roughly 5–7 days, so make sure to earn and claim those rewards while they’re available, or you could lose ‘em!

*Note that the Mini Pass feature is currently being tested, so you may not see them in your game, and if you do, it may vary from friends’ Mini Pass.

Other Changes

Global Tournament leaderboard spectating is back!

You can now favorite the banners you like the most! Just like emotes, this system will keep your favorite banners at the top of your list.

Other minor bug fixes and improvements

But that’s not all! July brings with it C.H.A.O.S Season 2 and a brand-new card, so stay tuned and keep on clashing!

Please keep sharing your feedback and suggestions as it greatly impacts how we shape future updates. Don’t forget to keep an eye on our socials to stay up to date with what’s happening in the game.

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team