June Update 2026
This season brings with it some chilling new content: a new Evolution, new Hero, new game mode, changes to progression, making it easier for players across the board, the reworked return of Seasonal Trophy Road and more! Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming update:
New Evolution: Princess
New Hero: Tombstone
New Game Mode: Princess Gambit
New Event: Victory Run
Changes to Progression: Collection Levels, Masteries, & More
Returning & Reworked: Seasonal Trophy Road
More Changes & Improvements
There’s a Skele-ton of info to get through, so let’s dig in!
NEW EVOLUTION & HERO
Princess Evolution
There’s nothing like the frozen tundra of the deep North to awaken the Evolution within a worthy royal.
Evolved Princess’ first shot, and every third after, fires an icy arrow that slows nearby enemies. When she’s defeated, her arrows are dropped, leaving behind an area of ice to slow down enemy troops.
You can unlock Princess Evolution with Evolution Shards or through the Upgraded Pass Royale.
Hero Tombstone
Ability: Regal Revival
Ever wonder what sort of femme fatale could convince the dead to battle once again?
Tap Hero Tombstone’s ability button to raise Tomb Queen from the earth and target buildings and look scary doing it. Keep in mind that summoning her destroys your Tombstone, so make sure you’re ready to lose the building before activating this 6-Elixir ability.
You can unlock Hero Tombstone for free, along with other items from the Undead Bazaar coming next season.
PRINCESS GAMBIT
No decks. No Kings. Just when you thought you had card cycling and King Tower activation down to a science, it’s time to change it up!
Princess Gambit is a true test of your ability to think on your feet! There are 40 cards that will randomly appear in your hand as you play. You most likely won’t see the same card twice, so make the most out of each card you place. Matchmaking will be similar to Trophy Road, and all cards, levels, and forms you’ll see are based on each player’s personal Collection.
At the start of each match, you’ll be shown which cards will appear in their Evolution and Hero forms. Evolutions won’t need to be cycled to trigger their transformation and will be active from the start!
This new mode is also sudden death with only two Princess Towers, so the first person to destroy one wins!
VICTORY RUN EVENT
Conquer! Climb! Claim!
Winning battles earns you even more rewards in the all-new Victory Run Event!
Just battle as you normally do in any mode, and for each game you win, you’ll move one step up the track. But losing a battle means losing a life, so make sure to keep your win streak as clean as possible to get the most out of the event!
During this event, you’ll have 3 lives. But fear not, for lives you have lost can be returned! If you run out, you’ll have two choices: reset back to the last checkpoint or spend Gems to continue from the step you’re currently on, with both options fully restoring your lives. You can also get an extra life by upgrading your Pass Royale.
Every few wins you’ll reach a checkpoint, which earns you better rewards as you progress, keeps you from tumbling back down the steps, and refills your lives for a fresh start.
This event will run for a limited time and you may see it a few times throughout the season, so keep an eye out for it on the Battle screen!
CHANGES TO PROGRESSION
You may have read the New Collection Levels & Mastery Changes article we posted last week. But in case you missed it, here’s a short recap.
Have you felt like lately your progression is slowing down or you might even feel stuck? Well, no more! King’s Journey and XP are being removed and replaced with Collection Levels! The Collection Level system is a simpler, straightforward way to track your overall progress.
How do Collection Levels work? Just add up the levels of all your cards, add +5 for each Evolution and Hero form you own, and that’s your Collection Level! Every time you upgrade a card, your Collection Level will increase by +1, no matter the rarity.
How do Collection Level rewards work? Now that there are more levels to climb, you’ll be rewarded more often for unlocking and upgrading your cards. You can claim your first reward at Collection Level 20. After that, you’ll receive a reward every 10 levels. And once you reach Collection Level 1500, rewards become more frequent, waiting for you at every 5 levels.
The closer you get to maxing your Collection, the more often you’re rewarded!
How will this affect my King Tower Level? With this change, your King Tower Level will either stay the same or go up! You can find more on how this change will affect your King Tower Level in the article linked above.
And Mastery’s changing too? That’s right! We’re making Mastery tasks easier. You’ll now only receive Gold, and more of it, for completing tasks, and if you’re mid-task when the update drops and you’ve reached the new requirement, you’ll be rewarded right away.
If you’re worried about rewards like Gems and Wild Cards being removed from Masteries, don’t be! They’ve been moved to Collection Level milestones and increased overall, so you’ll earn them more often as you level up your cards.
New System Celebration Rewards
To celebrate the new system, every player will receive celebration rewards based on their Collection Level when the update drops.
|Collection Level
|Gems
|5-Star Magic Lucky Chests
|Banners
|Tower Skin
|20 - 200
|500
|1
|201 - 400
|750
|1
|401 - 600
|1,000
|1
|601 - 800
|1,500
|1
|801 - 1000
|2,000
|1
|1
|1001 - 1200
|2,500
|1
|2
|1201 - 1400
|3,000
|1
|3
|1401 - 1600
|3,500
|2
|4
|1601 - 1800
|4,000
|2
|5
|1801 - 2000
|4,500
|3
|6
|2001+
|5,000
|3
|6
|1
When you log in for the first time after the update, your Collection Level will be ready for you, reflecting your current Card Collection.
To find out which tier you’ll be placed in when Collection Levels arrive, add up all your card levels and add +5 for each Evolution and Hero.
Got more questions related to progression changes mentioned in this section? We got you covered! You can find all the nitty gritty details about progression, Collection Levels, and Mastery changes in the New Collection Levels & Mastery Changes article.
NEW SEASONAL ARENAS
Seasonal Trophy Road isn’t just returning, it’s splitting in two!
After completing Trophy Road, you’ll enter Seasonal Arena I, which is as simple as it was before: earn Trophies to progress on the Seasonal Road, play with your deck of choice, and unlock rewards.
Now here’s where your skills and knowledge will be put to the test… when you move up to Seasonal Arena II, the real challenge begins! In this Arena, the top 8 cards you’ve won with the most in Seasonal Arena I are banned, so try out new cards, win conditions, and strategies to reach the top and become a true master of the Arena.
To make sure your second deck is up to standard, Seasonal Arena II will boost all your lower-level cards to minimum Level 15. This way, you can experiment with more cards without feeling the pressure of opponents who have much higher level cards.
When you reach the end of the Seasonal Trophy Road, you can keep playing, though there are no rewards beyond this point, and your Trophies will remain the same. It’s the perfect place to step out of your comfort zone and experiment with new decks without affecting your Trophy count or Ranked placement. You can expect Trophies to behave the same way they do on Trophy Road.
Finish the whole track to earn the Seasonal Badge!
MORE CHANGES & IMPROVEMENTS
Catch-Up Rewards*
Did you miss a day, a week, or even a month? Maybe you opened the game, but rage-quit after a single devastating loss? If you happen to miss out on your daily battle rewards, some of the rewards you missed will be there waiting to help you catch up! Just play as normal and your next win will reward you with a little bit extra, but if you’re looking to get the most out of daily battle rewards, remember to play and earn every day!
*Note that this system will be rolling out in batches, so you might not notice it right away, but we’re working on fully rolling out this system as soon as possible.
Pass Royale Improvements
Skip Tiers with Gems
Can’t wait to get your hands on those juicy rewards? You can now skip tiers in the Pass Royale with Gems! The price of skipping tiers is based on how many Crowns you’ll need to get to where you want to go. 1 Crown equals 10 Gems.
Streak Rewards*
For every Pass Royale upgraded in a row, you’ll now receive a Magic Lucky Chest and Gems. Plus, you’ll receive a tier boost, so you can claim the first bunch of rewards right away!
If you upgrade your Pass Royale mid-season, the tier boost will still apply, but if you upgrade after completing the pass, you’ll miss out on the tier boost. The streak rewards only count towards consecutive pass purchases. This means that if you take a break from upgrading Pass Royale for one season, your streak will reset.
*Note that Pass Royale streak rewards are currently being tested, so you may not see them in your game, and if you do, they may vary from friends’ streak rewards.
Mini Pass*
Not feeling the Pass Royale, but still looking for more rewards? Try out the Mini Pass!
The Mini Pass has a free and upgraded reward track just like Pass Royale… just smaller. Earn Crowns to progress on the Mini Pass and earn even more rewards, that’s it! The Mini Pass is a limited-time reward track that will be available for roughly 5–7 days, so make sure to earn and claim those rewards while they’re available, or you could lose ‘em!
*Note that the Mini Pass feature is currently being tested, so you may not see them in your game, and if you do, it may vary from friends’ Mini Pass.
Other Changes
Global Tournament leaderboard spectating is back!
You can now favorite the banners you like the most! Just like emotes, this system will keep your favorite banners at the top of your list.
Other minor bug fixes and improvements
But that’s not all! July brings with it C.H.A.O.S Season 2 and a brand-new card, so stay tuned and keep on clashing!
Please keep sharing your feedback and suggestions as it greatly impacts how we shape future updates. Don’t forget to keep an eye on our socials to stay up to date with what’s happening in the game.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team