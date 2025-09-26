October Update 2025
NEW EVOLUTIONS, LUCKY CHESTS & MORE!
Double the Evolutions, double the fun! We’re introducing two new Evolutions in October that will get your spooky spirits going alongside a new Champion cycle that will bring your opponents to their knees.
Looking for info on what’s new in Merge Tactics? Tap here to learn more!
But wait, there’s more! Lucky Drops are now Lucky Chests with a new reward system.
Let’s break it down…
TWO NEW EVOLUTIONS?!
Royal Ghost
Duty. Honor. Soul.
Royal Ghost Evolution summons two Souldiers who do damage when they spawn and guard Royal Ghost’s spirit as he materializes.
Royal Ghost Evolution will be available in the Shop on October 17th, 9am UTC.
Skeleton Army
Skellies, salute!
General Gerry commands Skeleton Army Evolution by making his Skeletons invisible and indestructible while he’s alive, but once he’s defeated, their loyalty follows him to the grave.
LUCKY CHESTS
Were you lowkey missing chests? Us too! We’ve replaced Lucky Drops with Lucky Chests and switched a few things around!
There are three types of Lucky Chests, classified by what they could contain and their number of spins:
Common Lucky Chests: Cards and Gold (3 spins)
Magic Lucky Chests: Cards, Gold, Magic Items, and cosmetics—just like Lucky Drops! (4 spins)
Seasonal Lucky Chests: Changes based on the season theme
Haunted Lucky Chest (October): Seasonal selection of Cards, Skeleton Army & Royal Ghost Evolution Shards, and cosmetics (4 spins)
Phantom Lucky Chest (October): Seasonal selection of Cards, Royal Ghost Evolution Shards, and cosmetics (4 spins)
Seasonal Lucky Chests operate on a guaranteed rewards system, meaning you’ll earn rewards based on how many chests you open each season.
CHAMPION CYCLE REWORK
Remember way back when you could only have one Champion in the Arena at a time? Well, no more! With the 3-card cycle, Champions were too difficult to balance for competitive players while the average player rarely took advantage of it. To shift the balance away from fast cycling and more towards the Champions themselves, you are no longer limited to one Champion in the Arena at a time.
Here’s how the new system works:
Champion Cards will now cycle the same as any other Card
Only the most-recently placed Champion possesses an ability
A crown icon will appear above the Champion that has the ability
Ability cooldowns will reset as each new Champion is placed
Skeleton King’s soul bar will reset when placing a duplicate
Multiple Champions are not enough? Mirror now works on them, too!
You can still only have one Champion per deck, but go crazy with your Chosen One!
CHANGES & IMPROVEMENTS
DAILY REWARDS
Everyone’s daily rewards will now be the same: 4 Magic Lucky Chests!
GAME MODE SWITCHER
You’ll now see a “New Event!” label on your game mode Switcher when a new event starts. Tap on the new event to remove the label.
Training Camp and tournaments can now be found via the Switcher.
BUG FIXES
Prince and other charging troops will no longer instantly attack after their charge is interrupted
Monk no longer takes increased damage from Arrows when his Pensive Protection ability is active
Evo Goblin Cage can no longer grab Mega Knight while he’s jumping
Vines and Lightning now consider shields when targeting the highest HP troops
Improved pathfinding for Spirit Empress when flying
Improved pathfinding for troops around destroyed buildings
You can once again earn badges from Classic and Grand Challenges
Friends are visible again on Trophy Road
…plus other minor improvements to help make your experience as smooth as possible.
Thats all for now!
New Evolutions, Lucky Chests, and a new Champion cycle! Now it’s up to you to try it out. We regularly check Reddit and Discord for feedback, so make sure to let us know what you think and what you’d like to see next!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team