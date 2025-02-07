Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

7 Feb 2025

Perubahan Keseimbangan Februari
5 Feb 2025

Musim Hati Kayu!
4 Feb 2025

Perbaikan pada Perubahan Keseimbangan Raksasa Rune dan Evolusi P.E.K.K.A!
29 Jan 2025

Perubahan Keseimbangan dan Pembaruan Opsional!
20 Jan 2025

EKSPERIMEN PETI: BENTENG RAJA LEVEL 1-9
10 Jan 2025

Perubahan Keseimbangan Januari
